Report: Aston Villa-bound Ollie Watkins’ rapidly inflating fee proved too much for Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins is set to join Aston Villa after completing his medical ahead of a club-record £28 million move, plus £5 million in potential add-ons.

Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on the 24-year-old, and Watkins was open to the move and confident he would have enjoyed plenty of game time across numerous competitions.





However, Villa saw off late interest from Spurs to secure his signature, and according to The Athletic, Jose Mourinho’s side weren’t in a position to move quickly because of the finances involved.

Watkins’ rapidly inflating fee was an obstacle that proved too difficult for Tottenham to overcome at the speed required, and they will have to look elsewhere for the striking enforcements the Portuguese boss craves this summer.

The Englishman scored 26 goals in the Championship last season to help Brentford reach the finals of the play-offs, and he emerged as the joint-top scorer in the division.

Spurs weren’t the only side keen on the Villa-bound striker, with Leeds United, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion all showing interests after he proved his quality last term.

Watkins can also play on the right and left wings, and that will provide manager Dean Smith with plenty tactical options as his side look to prevent any relegation battle in the new season.