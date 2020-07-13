Report: Aston Villa are closing in on two exciting teenagers from Europe

According to The Athletic’s Gregg Evans, Aston Villa are closing in on two exciting teenagers from Europe, and they will go straight into the club’s under-23 team if they agree to join.

The Villa Park outfit have plans to strengthen their academy this summer regardless of which division they are playing next season, and CEO Christian Purslow wants to make it one of the best in the land.





He hired Mark Harrison from West Bromwich Albion earlier in the season to oversee a project that will see players aged 16, 17 and 18 regularly turning out for Villa’s under-23s now and going forward.

It was why the Midlands outfit paid £880,000 to recruit the services of then 16-year-old Louie Barry from Barcelona January, and they are keen to develop players at a younger age.

A number of Villa’s older academy graduates were released last month, with the trio of Callum O’Hare, 22, Jake Doyle-Hayes, 21, and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, 21, all now free agents as the club look towards the future.

Some other teenage players are also being considered for the Bodymoor Heath academy ahead of the new campaign, and remaining in the top-flight could boost their chances in their pursuit of the talented kids.

Villa’s win over Crystal Palace yesterday kept their survival chances alive, and they will hope to pick up all nine points in their remaining three games.

Dean Smith’s men travel to Everton on Thursday before hosting Arsenal next week.

They will face West Ham United at the London Stadium on the last day of the season, and the game could have a huge say on their future if they manage to pick up points against the Toffees and Gunners.