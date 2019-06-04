Report: Aston Villa and Southampton want Valentin Rongier

According to reports from Le Quotidien du Foot, Aston Villa and Southampton are looking to sign Valentin Rongier in the summer transfer window.
Villa are looking to bolster their squad this summer following their promotion to the Premier League. They need quality additions in almost every position and signing a top-class central midfielder should be a priority for Dean Smith.
The report claims that Valentin is prepared to move on this summer. Nantes value the 24-year-old at £13.3 million and are ready to offload him to boost their finances.
Rongier is a very good midfielder who has played all his life for Nantes. He made his senior debut in 2014 after graduating from the club’s academy and has made over 170 appearances in all competitions.
He was impressive during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring four goals and providing seven assists for the Ligue 1 club.
The Frenchman is a technically gifted defensive midfielder and would add significant depth and quality to the side. However, Villa are looking at other options too, so it is not clear at the moment how serious they are about landing him.