Report: Aston Villa and Everton will have to pay £30m for Adam Webster

According to reports from Bristol Live, seven Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Everton are showing keen interest in signing Adam Webster in the summer transfer window.
Newcastle United, Leicester City, Southampton, Burnley, and Watford are the other five clubs that are reportedly keen to sign the Bristol City defender.
The 24-year-old is seen as one of the best defenders in the Championship, and he deserves to play in the Premier League.
The Robins are confident of retaining the centre-back this summer but they would be willing to sell him if any potential club comes up with a reasonable offer.
The Sun reported earlier this month that Villa are looking to sign Webster, and they are willing to pay £12m for him.
However, Bristol Live claim that the Robins value him at around £30m.
At this moment, none of the aforementioned clubs will be willing to fork out that amount of money for him, but bids towards the end of the summer transfer window cannot be completely ruled out.
Both Villa and Everton are looking to bolster their defence this summer, and Webster would be a smart signing for both the clubs.