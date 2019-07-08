Report: Aston Villa and Crystal Palace want Fabio Borini

According to reports from the Italian media outlet, Calciomercato, newly promoted Aston Villa are looking to bring Fabio Borini back to the Premier League.
The report claims that Villa are keen to sign the Italy international this summer while Crystal Palace are equally interested.
The former Liverpool forward is particularly interested in signing for the Eagles.
Borini joined AC Milan from Sunderland and scored three goals in 29 games in all competitions last season.
He started his career at Chelsea before enjoying spells at Swansea City, Liverpool and Sunderland.
The Italian could be on his way out of the San Siro this summer and it seems both Villa and Palace are ready to pounce.
Borini became an important part of Milan’s squad and impressed everyone with his work rate and versatility.
However, he doesn’t fit into the system of the new Milan boss Marco Giampaolo, and Calciomercato reports that the seven times European champions are open to selling the 28-year-old for £13 million.