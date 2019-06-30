Report: Aston Villa and Crystal Palace want Charlie Austin

Aston Villa have been very busy in the summer transfer window having signed five players already.
One of the areas where Villa boss Dean Smith should be looking to bolster is the forward department.
According to reports from The Sun, Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Southampton forward Charlie Austin, while Championship outfit West Brom are also keen.
The 29-year-old former Burnley player, who is on £70k-per-week wages at Southampton, will be allowed to leave St Mary’s this summer as Ralph Hasenhuttl is all set to sculpt the squad according to his own taste.
He joined the Saints in 2015, and has made 66 Premier League appearances for them scoring 16 goals.
Austin started only in 11 Premier League games last season, while a further 14 appearance came from the bench. He scored two goals and provided two assists in the league.
He is a vastly experienced striker and would be a good signing for both Villa and Palace.
The Saints are demanding £8 million for him, and both the clubs should be able to meet the asking price easily.
While West Brom are equally keen, both Villa and Palace can give him the platform to continue playing in the Premier League.