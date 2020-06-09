Report: Aston Villa aiming to sign Brentford’s Said Benrahma if they escape relegation

According to The Athletic’s Gregg Evans, Aston Villa will attempt to sign Brentford attacker Said Benrahma again this summer should they escape the drop.

The Algerian was wanted by boss Dean Smith last summer, with his side submitting a £14 million bid.





However, the Championship side held out for £20 million and they now believe that he is worth at least £25 million following another impressive campaign.

Villa are currently 19th in the Premier League with 10 games left, and they have a very realistic chance of holding on to their top-flight status ahead of next term.

Securing safety only gives them a chance in the race for Benrahma, though, with Chelsea, West Ham United and Crystal Palace also keeping tabs on him.

Fourth-placed Brentford could also decide against selling should they earn Premier League promotion, and it will be interesting to see how things go.

With 10 goals and eight assists to his name in 34 Championship games this term, the 24-year-old is looking like the real deal, and it’s not surprising that Smith is eyeing a reunion.

Villa ended up with Trezeguet last summer after a move for Benrahma fell through, but with the Egyptian and Jack Grealish both linked with summer exits, getting the Algerian winger, as long as they retain their place in the big time, could become a top priority for the Midlands outfit in the coming months.