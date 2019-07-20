Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Aston Villa agree deal for Trezeguet

20 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Egyptian winger Mahmoud Trezeguet.

The Villans have agreed a £8.75m deal with Turkish club Kasimpasa for the Egyptian international, and the deal will include add-ons. The player will undergo his medical at the end of this week.

The 24-year-old scored nine goals for Kasimpasa last season and would be a very good signing for Dean Smith’s side. He impressed during this summer’s AFCON, and has all the potential to be a success in the Premier League.

Villa have been very active n the summer transfer window, having splashed £100 million already on eight new players.

Smith has already bolstered his attacking department, and Trezeguet will further add depth and quality to his squad. The Villa boss has hinted recently that he needs more players. So, expect the newly-promoted Premier League side to add more players before the end of the transfer window.

