Report: Aston Villa agree deal for Matt Targett

According to the ever-reliable Telegraph journalist, Sam Wallace, Aston Villa have agreed a deal for Southampton left-back Matt Targett.
The newly promoted Premier League club has agreed a £14million deal which could rise to £17million for the 23-year-old left-back.
Southampton and Aston Villa have agreed a £14m fee for Matt Targett, rising to £17m including add-ons. Expect the deal for the left-back to go through this weekend. Good business for Saints; solid long term investment for AVFC
Express and Star reported yesterday that Villa are planning to bid for the 23-year-old defender who is looking to leave St Mary’s in search of regular first-team action.
It was reported that Villa have firmed up their interest with a formal offer of around £8million. However, it seems, they have paid some £6m extra to sign the Southampton full-back.
They have completed as many as five signings – Jota, Anwar El Ghazi, Harry McKirdy, Wesley Moraes and Kortney Hause – this summer, and it seems Matt Targett could be their next new addition.
Although it may seem that Villa have paid slightly over the odds for the defender, who made 16 Premier League appearances for the Saints last season, it is indeed a solid long-term investment made by the club.