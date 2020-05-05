Report: AS Roma want Everton striker Moise Kean and are in talks with his agent Mino Raiola

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), AS Roma are engaging super agent Mino Raiola to help bring Everton striker Moise Kean back to Serie A this summer following his struggles in the English Premier League.
The Italy international moved to Goodison Park from Juventus for an initial £29 million last summer, but has scored just once in 26 appearances for the Toffees and is out of favour in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order.
Kean scored seven goals in five starts over the course of 16 Serie A games for the Old Lady last term, and he has also been linked with Inter Milan as a return back home could appeal to him.
The 20-year-old still has over four years left on his Everton contract and it remains to be seen if the club will be willing to let him go after just a year.
Should Kean express a desire to leave, though, the Toffees won’t likely stand in his way, and his agent Raiola could convince him to demand for an exit if Roma ask him to.
The youngster was on his way to becoming a regular player for his country during his Juve days, but is now out of the side following his recent struggles.
With the European Championship postponed till next summer, Kean has a chance of returning to the Italian national team and making the squad for the tournament.
However, that will only happen if he impresses next season, and it remains to be seen if he can do that at Goodison Park or if he needs to return to a more familiar environment and league to regain his confidence and form.