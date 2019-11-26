Report: AS Roma are interested in January move for Celtic midfielder Oliver Ntcham

According to TMW, Serie A giants AS Roma are preparing a January move for Celtic midfielder Oliver Ntcham after he impressed them in the return-leg of the Europa League group game against Lazio.
The Hoops secured impressive home and away 2-1 victories against the Italians to book their place in the knockout stages, and the Frenchman was in sublime form in Italy, coming off the bench to grab the crucial 95th-minute winner.
Valencia, and Sporting Lisbon are also interested in Ntcham, and having expressed his interest to leave Parkhead during the summer, the Celtic star could be tempted to join one of the trio at the turn of the year.
The 23-year-old once played for Genoa, and a return to Italy to join one of the league’s heavyweights could excite him.
The France youth international has been crucial to Neil Lennon’s side impressive campaign this term, featuring in 10 Premiership games, two domestic cup games and four Europa League games, and it remains to be seen if Celtic will be willing to cash in on him midway through the season.
Ntcham’s current contract with the Hoops runs out in May 2022, but it remains to be seen if he will at the club for much longer.