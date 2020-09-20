Report: Arteta tells Kolasinac he can leave Arsenal amid West Ham interest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told Sead Kolasinac that he can leave amid interest from West Ham United, according to TEAMtalk.

It has been reported that West Ham are interested in signing Kolasinac from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer transfer window.





Arteta has told the Bosnia and Herzegovina international left-back that he can leave, with Kieran Tierney the first-choice player in that position, according to the report.

Leaving Arsenal

Tierney is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and when fully fit and available, the Scotland international will be the main guy at left-back for Arsenal.

The former Celtic star is brilliant defensively and is also great going on the attack, and if Kolasinac wants to play regular first-team football, then it would make sense for him to leave the Gunners this summer.

Joining West Ham United

West Ham could do with a new left-back this summer, as Arthur Masuaku has not been at his best for a while.

Kolasinac knows the Premier League well and is a very experienced footballer, and he would make West Ham a better team defensively.

However, leaving Champions League-chasing Arsenal for relegation-strugglers West Ham would be a step down for the left-back.