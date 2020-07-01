Report: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to sign new long-term deal

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal academy graduate Bukayo Saka is set to sign a new long-term deal and an announcement is expected from the club this week.

The versatile player had just 18 months left on his former contract, and was starting to attract serious interests from Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.





However, Arsenal have handed the England youth international what appears to be a new five-year contract given how important he has been to manager Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Saka is primarily a left-winger, but has featured at left-back and as a wing-back for the Gunners, and that will remains the plan going forward.

The 18-year-old has featured in 33 games across all competitions for the North Londoners this term, scoring thrice and assisting nine goals, and holding on to one of Europe’s most highly-rated youngsters is a huge boost for Arsenal.

Saka loves to play on the wing but will gladly play further down the pitch and has put in brilliant performances across the various positions he has featured in.

The Arsenal youngster can also play in midfield and on the right, and could soon force himself into the plans of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next summer’s European Championships if he keeps impressing at this rate.