Report: Arsenal will move for Amadou Diawara if they fail to land their top targets

According to reports from Football London, Arsenal have decided they will move for AS Roma’s Amadou Diawara if they fail to land their top targets.

The Gunners have done well in the transfer market so far, but Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in more players before the window closes.





Bolstering the central midfield is a priority for the Arsenal boss, and their top two targets – Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar – are well known.

Arteta wants to sign either or both of them, but getting the deal over the line is proving to be problematic for the Gunners.

Both Atletico Madrid and Lyon have set a massive asking price for the midfield duo, and Arsenal are struggling to meet their demands.

Unless the Gunners offload some of their fringe players, Arteta won’t be able to raise funds to lure their top targets.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of midfielders this summer, but it seems the Gunners boss has earmarked Diawara as a potential option.

The 23-year-old is a combative midfielder and he is known for making good tackles. Diawara is a solid defensive midfielder and he would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners.

Roma are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £27 million and he looks like a cheaper option than both Partey and Aouar.