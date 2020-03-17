Report: Arsenal wanted Thomas Meunier, he long dreamt of Manchester United move

According to HLN, Arsenal and Everton were interested in signing Thomas Meunier, who has long dreamt of joining Manchester United.
The report in the Belgian publication has claimed that Everton wanted to sign Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019.
It has also been claimed that Unai Emery wanted to secure the services of the 28-year-old right-back when he was in charge of Arsenal.
The Belgium international has long dreamed of playing for United, but that ship has sailed now, according to the report, which has added that German club Borussia Dortmund want to secure his services in the summer transfer window.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Meunier has made 14 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, providing two assists in the process.
The 28-year-old has scored one goal in five Champions League games for the French club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the right-back has made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in Ligue 1, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The Belgian also made four starts and one substitute appearances in the Champions League last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.