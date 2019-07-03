Report: Arsenal want Malcom on loan but Barcelona will only let him leave on a permanent deal

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal are keen on a loan move for out-of-favour Barcelona winger Malcom, but the La Liga giants are only interested in a permanent deal.
The Brazil international has struggled for playing minutes since arriving at the Camp Nou from Bordeaux for £37 million last summer, making just six league starts last term.
Malcom has his heart set on a move to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners interested in a deal with the option to buy at the end of the season-long loan.
Barcelona, though, want to cut their losses on the forward with moves for Antoine Griezmann and Neymar being engineered.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants to strengthen his squad for next season, but has very little to spend this summer.
It is why the North Londoners can only afford a temporary move for the Brazilian, but they could miss out on him if other clubs in England and Italy, closely monitoring his situation, meet Barcelona’s demands.
The 22-year-old proved what he is capable of doing in the final third after netting 12 goals in 35 league games in the Ligue 1 two seasons ago, and he could be a great addition to the Gunners’ attack.