Report: Arsenal want Juventus midfielder and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Sami Khedira

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal are in talks with Juventus midfielder and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Sami Khedira.
Contacts ongoing between Sami #Khedira and #Arsenal. #Gunners have offered a contract until 2021 by €4M a year, but in #Juventus he takes €6M a season. #transfers #AFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 30, 2019
Juve’s director of sport Fabio Paratici was reported to have met with Wolves’ representatives to discuss a potential deal last week, but it seems Arsenal are set to pip them to the signature of the Germany international.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to strengthen his midfield ahead of his side’s return to Europe, and the former Real Madrid star brings needed quality and experience to the table.
While Wolves are an exciting side and one capable of breaking into top-six after finishing in seventh place last term and qualifying for the Europa League, the Gunners are definitely a more tempting option for Khedira.
Unai Emery’s side will be pushing for a top-four spot next term and are also keen to challenge for silverware.
Adding the German to their midfield will boost their chances, and Wolves will have to look elsewhere from the look of things.
The World Cup winner isn’t in the plans of Old Lady new manager Maurizio Sarri, and is set to leave Turin this summer.
MLS sides and Besiktas are also keen on the 32-year-old, and with 10 days left in the summer transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get a deal over the line, or even if Wolves can come up with a surprise.