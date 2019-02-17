Report: Arsenal want Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as Petr Cech replacement

According to The Sun, Arsenal are keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as the replacement for retiring Petr Cech.
The Czech legend announced that he will call time on his playing career at the end of the season, and the Gunners want a backup and competition for manager Unai Emery’s first-choice Bernd Leno.
They have identified Pope as a perfect option, and a £10million deal could be on the cards after Clarets boss Sean Dyche admitted the 26-year-old could be on his way out of Turf Moor after losing his place.
The England international was first-choice last term with Tom Heaton injured.
However, Burnley were forced to sign Joe Hart heading into 2018-19 after he dislocated his shoulder.
Heaton has now reclaimed his spot as the number 1, while Hart is the backup, leaving Pope with no choice but to move on.
Given his experience, the Englishman has all it takes to become a good addition to the Arsenal squad.
His impressive form in the 2017-18 campaign saw him force his way into manager Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, and should he return to that top form, he will definitely give Leno the run for the money if a switch to the Emirates Stadium work out.