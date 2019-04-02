Report: Arsenal to scout Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella tonight

According to Daily Star, an Arsenal scout will be at the Serie A game between Cagliari and Juventus tonight to run the rule over Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella.
Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira first confirmed the news yesterday via his Twitter account, and it seems the Gunners are keen on the Cagliari star having already watched him twice.
Tomorrow an #Arsenal’s scout will be in Italia to watch Nicolò #Barella in Cagliari-Juventus. #Gunners are interested in him and it is not the first time they follow him and it has already been appreciated. #transfers #AFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 1, 2019
Chelsea, Napoli and AC Milan are all keen on the £43million-rated midfielder, and Arsenal will have to beat fierce competition to his signature.
With Aaron Ramsey on his way to Juventus at the end of the season, the north London giants are scouring Europe for a replacement, and they see Barella as a perfect fit.
The 22-year-old has featured in 27 games for the Italian club this term, and he will be looking to impress against Juve tonight.
The Italy international has continued to prove himself this term, and he can help add more bite and verve to the Arsenal midfield.
The Gunners’ will only have a chance to secure Barella’s signature if they qualify for Champions League football next season, as that is their only hope of having enough to spend during the summer transfer window.
Unai Emery’s men moved to third place in the table following last night’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, and they will be confident of finishing in top four with just seven games left.