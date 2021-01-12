Report: Arsenal target Marcel Sabitzer wants to play for Tottenham

Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur has claimed that RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is interested in joining Tottenham Hotspur.

According to reports from Sky Germany (h/t Fussball transfers), the 26-year-old midfielder has rejected a new deal from Leipzig, amid interest from Spurs.





Spurs could face competition from north London rivals Arsenal who are equally keen on signing the midfielder.

The Austria international is out of contract with the Bundesliga outfit at the end of next season, and he is ready to join Spurs on a free transfer.

French journalist Julien Laurens claimed on his podcast earlier this month that the Gunners are very keen on his signature.

However, the player personally prefers a move to Spurs.

Marcel Sabitzer wants to play for Tottenham. — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) January 12, 2021

SL View: Spurs likely to beat Arsenal in the race

Laurens claimed earlier that Sabitzer is at the right age of his career and that he is ready to play in the Premier League.

Last month, Evening Standard reported that the midfielder is among Jose Mourinho’s key targets for the January transfer window, although the move hinges on Dele Alli’s future.

Sabitzer is a versatile midfielder who can operate as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder. He can also play on the right side of the midfield.

Spurs have a wealth of attacking midfield talents, but Sabitzer’s versatility could see him fit into various roles. The same can be said about Arsenal.

It remains to be seen whether Leipzig would be interested to cash in on him right now instead of losing him for free in the summer.