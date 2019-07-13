Report: Arsenal table £25 million transfer bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney

According to The Scottish Sun, Arsenal have tabled a £25 million transfer bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as manager Unai Emery looks to secure the signature of the youngster this summer.
The Gunners have upped their last bid by £10 million this time out after they were knocked back by the Hoops three weeks ago, and the Scotland international is expected to seal a move to North London any moment from now.
Should Arsenal’s record-breaking £25 million bid for Tierney be accepted by Celtic, the deal will become the biggest transfer in Scottish football history once he completes a move, breaking the record £19.7 million they accepted from Lyon for French striker Moussa Dembele last summer.
The Gunners have been monitoring the left-back since he made his senior team bow for the Hoops four years ago, and they are now set to finally land their man.
Tierney has been long earmarked as the long-term replacement and successor to 33-year-old Nacho Monreal, and he is expected to hit the ground running in the Premier League having established himself as the best in his position in the Scottish Premiership over the years.
The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have all been linked with the 22-year-old in recent months, but Arsenal seem to have won the race, and the Celtic star will hope he can help them back to the Champions League at the end of next season.