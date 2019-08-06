Report: Arsenal still retain interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney despite his injury

According to BBC Sports News Correspondent David Ornstein, Arsenal still retain interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney despite his injury.
Fee agreed between Arsenal & Bordeaux for Laurent Koscielny is up to €5m max. Medical as we speak, contract needs finalising. #AFC hope to sign a centre-back + retain Kieran Tierney interest despite injury. Carl Jenkinson to Nottingham Forest talks advanced #FCGB #CelticFC #NFFC
The Gunners have been after the signature of the Hoops star all summer, but the Scotland international had a double hernia and still has an Osteitis pubis problem.
The Celtic full-back has been getting pain in his groin and stomach every time he kicks a ball, and could be ruled out of action for up to eight weeks.
Rest and a period of not kicking or running is thought to cure the problem, and while many reckon Arsenal boss Unai Emery could consider alternatives as a result, it seems the North London club will still go ahead and try to get the deal over the line before Thursday deadline.
Celtic are demanding £25 million for Tierney, but the Premier League side only want to pay £20 million and over a series of instalments across a number of years.
Arsenal have seen all their bids knocked back thus far, and while the Scottish Premiership giants are more than ready to hold on to the 22-year-old, they won’t hesitate to let him go once their asking price is met.