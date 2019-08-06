Blog Teams Celtic Report: Arsenal still retain interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney despite his injury

Report: Arsenal still retain interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney despite his injury

6 August, 2019 Arsenal, Celtic, English Premier League, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to BBC Sports News Correspondent David Ornstein, Arsenal still retain interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney despite his injury.

The Gunners have been after the signature of the Hoops star all summer, but the Scotland international had a double hernia and still has an Osteitis pubis problem.

The Celtic full-back has been getting pain in his groin and stomach every time he kicks a ball, and could be ruled out of action for up to eight weeks.

Rest and a period of not kicking or running is thought to cure the problem, and while many reckon Arsenal boss Unai Emery could consider alternatives as a result, it seems the North London club will still go ahead and try to get the deal over the line before Thursday deadline.

Celtic are demanding £25 million for Tierney, but the Premier League side only want to pay £20 million and over a series of instalments across a number of years.

Arsenal have seen all their bids knocked back thus far, and while the Scottish Premiership giants are more than ready to hold on to the 22-year-old, they won’t hesitate to let him go once their asking price is met.

David Gold brimming with confidence ahead of EPL curtain-raiser as he can't wait for Manchester City clash
Patrick Bamford sends message to the Leeds fans that think he is a bad striker

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye