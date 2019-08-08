Report: Arsenal set to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney today

It’s no longer news that Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is set to become an Arsenal player before the end of the day.
The Sun claims the 22-year-old arrived in London last night and is now undergoing his medicals ahead of signing a five-year deal worth £25 million.
Gunners boss Unai Emery had been keen on Tierney all summer, and despite seeing the Hoops knock back two bids, the club never gave up.
The Scotland international will put pen to paper to earn £75,000-a-week, and Celtic stand to earn a windfall in any future sales after including a sell-on clause in the contract.
The youngster is now the most expensive Scot in history, and with multiple reports confirming the news plenty Celtic fans feared all summer, manager Neil Lennon has to move on.
Tierney has established himself as the best left-back in the Scottish Premiership in recent seasons, winning three PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year awards and helping Celtic to three domestic trebles in a row.
With 170 games to his name, Arsenal are getting themselves an experienced player on both the domestic and continental fronts.
The Hoops star also brings versatility to the table having played left-back, centre-back, left wing-back and right-back for Scotland, and he will surely be missed by the Parkhead faithful.
Given his knock, it remains to be seen if Tierney will be available to play against Newcastle United on Saturday, but he is expected to hit the ground running in the English top-flight once he is fully fit, and it will exciting to see how he fares going forward.