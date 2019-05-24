Report: Arsenal ready to offload Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer 

According to The Sun, Arsenal are willing and ready to offload Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer because there is a general acceptance at the club that the Armenian international will never play at the peak of his powers in the English Premier League.
The 30-year-old arrived the club from Manchester United in January 2018 in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move the other way, but he hasn’t particularly impressed despite contributing six goals and seven assists in 39 games in his first full season at the Emirates.
Mkhitaryan’s current contract runs out in the the summer of 2021, but Arsenal won’t hesitate to sell him for the right price as he clearly isn’t impressing as they had hoped.