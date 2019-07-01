Report: Arsenal preparing £12 million bid for Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen

According to The Sun, Arsenal want to secure the signature of Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen this summer, and are preparing to table a £12 million bid.
North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also kept tabs on the Englishman who hit 22 goals last term for the Championship outfit, but it’s the Gunners that have shown keen interest and are set to table an official bid.
Hull value Bowen at £15 million, but won’t hesitate to let him go for £3 million less if suitors table an offer.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has very little to spend in the transfer window this summer, and while capturing the Tigers star won’t excite the club’s fanbase, there is a belief within the coaching and scouting crew that the 22-year-old can develop into a top player.
With Crystal Palace playing hardball over Wilfried Zaha, Bowen could prove to be an affordable but quality option.
The youngster plays excellently well on the wings and can help improve the Gunners’ attack if snapped up.