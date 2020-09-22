Report: Arsenal planning second bid for Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are planning to make a second bid for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Le10 Sport.

It has been reported by the French news outlet that Arsenal have had a bid for the 22-year-old midfielder turned down by Lyon.





However, the Gunners have not given up on signing the Frenchman and will make a new and improved offer, according to the report.

The report has further claimed that Aouar is ‘a priority choice’ for Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Aouar has made one start and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Lyon so far this season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the French midfielder made 23 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster also scored one goal and provided four assists in eight Champions League matches for Lyon last season, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Aouar is a very good and promising young midfielder whose dynamism will make Arsenal better and stronger in the middle of the park.

The Gunners do have a strong team, but there is always room for good players, and given that the Frenchman is only 22 years of age, he would be a good investment for the Premier League club.