Report: Arsenal plan guard of honour for Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey against Brighton

According to The Sun, Arsenal are planning a guard of honour for midfielder Aaron Ramsey and goalkeeper Petr Cech ahead of their final home game of the season on Sunday – against Brighton and Hove Albion.
The duo are departing the Emirates Stadium at the end of the campaign, and the north London giants have deemed it fit to give them the chance to say goodbye to the fans.
Ramsey, who unfortunately has played his last game for Arsenal after tearing his hamstring during the Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Napoli last month has been with the Gunners since 2008, but will now join Serie A perennial champions Juventus this summer after agreeing to a move in January.
The contract of the Welshman expires at the end of the campaign, and both player and club couldn’t agree new terms as contract renewal talks finally collapsed during the first half of the season.
36-year-old Cech spent the last three seasons being Arsenal’s first-choice after he arrived from Chelsea, but he lost his starting berth to Bernd Leno at the start of the season and is set to call time on his playing career following 15 campaigns in the top-flight.
He helped Arsenal to the F.A Cup in 2016–17 and will hope to win the Europa League – where he has been manager Unai Emery’s first-choice – in order to bow out on a high.
Ramsey, a two-time Arsenal Player of the Season won three F.A Cup prizes in his time at the club and will be hugely missed given his massive quality in the middle of the pack and final third.