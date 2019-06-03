Report: Arsenal place Mesut Ozil on transfer list following Europa League bust up with Unai Emery

According to Fanatik, Arsenal have placed Germany international midfielder Mesut Ozil on their summer transfer list following a bust-up between him and manager Unai Emery last Wednesday.
The Gunners suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of Chelsea in the Europa League final, putting paid to their only chance of playing Champions League football next season.
The 30-year-old was withdrawn in the 78th minute for Joe Willock, and as reported by Fanatik, a livid Ozil told the Spanish manager: “I swear, you’re not a coach”.
The German wasn’t able to influence the proceedings, and Emery was left with no choice than to sacrifice him as Arsenal chased the game.
Emery hasn’t been a huge fan of Ozil since arriving at the Emirates last summer, leaving him out of his starting lineup and matchday squad on some occasions.
The former Real Madrid midfielder ended the 2018-19 campaign with just six goals and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, and despite still having two years left on his current deal, Arsenal are open to letting him go this summer, as getting his £350,000-per-week wages off their bill will be financially relieving.
Failure to make the top four and qualify for the Champions League have landed a huge blow on the club’s summer transfer plans, and getting rid of Ozil just to have more to spend in the transfer window is an idea Emery will most likely not mind.