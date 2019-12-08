Report: Arsenal not planning on recalling Eddie Nketiah from his Leeds United loan in January

According to The Sun, Arsenal will not cut Eddie Nketiah’s Leeds United loan short in January despite his lack of game time.
The 20-year-old is yet to start a Championship game since moving to Elland Road on summer transfer deadline day, making all his 12 league appearances this term off the bench.
Nketiah is firmly behind Patrick Bamford in Marcelo Bielsa’s pecking order, and that won’t be changing anytime soon given the first-choice striker’s all-round contributions and style of play.
Arsenal do have a clause to recall their academy graduate if he doesn’t play a certain amount of minutes, and it was reckoned they wouldn’t hesitate to next month.
However, it appears they have changed their minds and will allow Leeds hold on to Nketiah till the end of the campaign.
Without a doubt, it’s a massive transfer boost Arsenal have handed the Whites ahead of the winter window, and the striker now has to take up the challenge and force his way into Bielsa’s plans.
The likes of Bristol City were waiting to move for his signature again in January after failing in the summer, but Nketiah’s representatives will now look to sort out terms on bonuses to ensure he gets the most out of the remainder of his loan at Leeds.
He has scored three league goals so far, with two others coming in as many League Cup appearances, and he will now look forward to firing the Championship leaders to automatic top-flight promotion.