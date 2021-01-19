Report: Arsenal need to pay £50m to sign Emi Buendia

According to Sky Sports journalist, Kaveh Solhekol, Arsenal are ‘watching closely’ the situation of Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia this month.

The Gunners may look to sign an attacking midfielder in January following the departure of Mesut Ozil, and they have earmarked Buendia as a potential option.





However, Solhekol claims that he has been told that Buendia is focussed on his career at Carrow Road at the moment. The Canaries are top of the Championship table, and he has not been distracted by reports linking him with the north London club.

The 24-year-old has impressed heavily this season, managing seven goals and six assists in the Championship thus far.

The Sky Sports journalist claims that the Gunners need to pay a ‘crazy’ transfer fee, something in the region of £40-50 million to bring him to north London.

Arsenal would need to offer in the region of £40m-£50m to tempt Norwich into selling midfielder Emi Buendia..💰@SkyKaveh and @skysports_sheth have the latest on the Transfer Show — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2021

SL View: Not worth it

Last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal have made contact with the representative of Buendia.

The Gunners are yet to hold any formal talks with Norwich, but it seems they’re trying to figure out whether he would be ready for a move this month.

Buendia currently has more than three years left on his contract and Norwich – who operate on a strong financial model – are in no rush to sell him.

Mikel Arteta appears to be a big fan of the player, but there are better players available elsewhere at that price.

Arsenal are unlikely to spend anywhere near £40m-50m on just one player this month, and they may need to look elsewhere for a cheaper alternative.