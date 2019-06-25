Report: Arsenal must offer at least £45 million to land Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos

According to AS, Real Madrid have slapped a £45 million asking price on midfielder Dani Ceballos, and The Sun claims both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in his services.
Both will have to meet Madrid’s demands, and given that the Gunners have a transfer budget of around £45million this summer, manager Unai Emery must be ready to spend it all on the 22-year-old if he wants to beat Spurs to his signature.
Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane doesn’t have Ceballos in his first-team plans going forward, and is ready to sanction a sale.
The Spain youth international cost the La Liga giants £14 million when he arrived from Real Betis in the summer of 2017 on a six-year deal.
Arsenal are looking to boost their ranks this summer, but it is highly unlikely that the Champions League-winning midfielder will be keen to play in the Europa League even if the North Londoners meet Madrid’s demands.
Tottenham are offering the elite European competition, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to meet his asking price despite having enough to spend this summer.
Ceballos will definitely be a good addition to the Gunners ranks, but it is almost impossible to see the skint side spending the entirety of their transfer budget on one player.
Arsenal are expected to generate more funds by flogging some of their players, though, but they can’t afford to splash £45 million on Ceballos even if they wish they could.