Report: Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi turns down Villarreal

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has turned down the chance to join his former manager Unai Emery at Villarreal, according to ESPN.

It has been reported that Villarreal manager Emery wants to sign the French midfielder, but he has turned him down.





Valencia and Atalanta are also interested in the 21-year-old, but the youngster has rejected them as well, according to the report.

The report has added that Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain want the youngster, with Arsenal actively trying to offload him and trying to find a club who will buy him.

Is Arsenal exit inevitable for Matteo Guendouzi?

It seems that Arsenal do not want Guendouzi in their squad any more, and it appears that it is inevitable that the Frenchman will leave.

While the 21-year-old is very talented and promising, he was not part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans for the final weeks of last season.

If Arteta does not want the midfielder, then it would make sense for him to find a new club and continue his career there.

According to WhoScored, Guendouzi made 19 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League, and made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Europa League for Arsenal last season.