Report: Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to sign PSG right-back Thomas Meunier

According to France Football (via GFFN), Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier this summer.
The Belgium international is out of favour at the Parc des Princes, as boss Thomas Tuchel prefers to play Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba ahead of him, and a summer exit seems to be on the cards.
PSG want £26million for Meunier, and Manchester United and Everton have already been linked with an interest.
However, Arsenal might have the upper hand as Emery and the Belgian enjoyed a solid working relationship together in France, and a reunion could be possible.
Should the Gunners secure Champions League qualification by winning Wednesday’s Europa League final against Chelsea, Meunier will no doubt prefer them to United or Everton.
The Spaniard is looking to boost his defence following Hector Bellerin’s long-term injury, and with Stephan Lichtsteiner expected to leave after his contract runs out this summer, the 27-year-old PSG star, who is an upgrade on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, will be a great addition.