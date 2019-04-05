Report: Arsenal make second bid for make Edu technical director

According to The Sun, Arsenal have approached their former player Edu again in their bid to make him the club’s technical director.
The 40-year-old Brazilian rejected the Gunners’ offer in January to remain with the Brazil national team as their director of football, but the north London outfit are still in search of a technical director after Monchi returned to Sevilla despite seeming to have agreed to move to Arsenal from AS Roma, while another target Marc Overmars agreed a new contract with Ajax.
Edu worked with manager Unai Emery as a player in Valencia, and Arsenal are hoping he will be keen on a reunion and the huge challenge of helping to rebuild the squad.
The former midfielder was with Arsenal between 2001 and 2005 after arriving from Corinthians, featuring in 79 league games, including 30 in 2003–04 as Arsene Wenger led the side to the Premier League title without defeat.
Edu became Corinthians’ director of football in 2011 before leaving to assist Iran boss Carlos Queiroz at the 2014 World Cup, and boasts of huge experience when it comes to identifying quality transfer targets.
Arsenal are short of funds ahead of the summer transfer window, and are hoping to qualify for next season’s Champions League in order to boost their spending power ahead of next season.
Emery needs to make quality additions to his squad if the Gunners are to strongly challenge for silverware going forward, and having Edu on board could make that job easier.