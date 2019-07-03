Report: Arsenal make opening contacts for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Arsenal have made opening contacts for Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fékir, but they are yet to strongly position themselves for a move.
A deal is most likely to fall through, though, if Mesut Özil remains at the North London club given that both players feature primarily in the same role.
Fekir wants to leave the Ligue 1 outfit after a move to Liverpool failed at the very last-minute a year ago, and Arsenal are keen.
However, the lack of sufficient funds means manager Unai Emery has to get the Germany international’s £350,000-per-week wage off the bill, but formal bids from suitors for his signature haven’t been forthcoming.
Fekir, 25, helped France to the World Cup last summer and can be both a long-term replacement to Ozil and Aaron Ramsey’s successor at the Emirates Stadium given his skillset and versatility.
The Frenchman finished last campaign with 12 goals and nine assists in 41 appearances, and the Gunners could do with his talents as they seek to return to being a top-four side on a permanent basis once again.
Fekir wants to prove himself in the English top-flight after Liverpool denied him the chance to, and Arsenal should hand him the opportunity, although Ozil could block a move.