Report: Arsenal make £5.1m bid for Leeds United target Gabriel Martinelli

According to reports from Fox Sports, Arsenal are leading the race to sign the highly rated Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli.
The teenage midfielder plays for FC Ituano, and has caught the attention of several heavyweight clubs already.
There have been interest from Championship clubs Leeds United and Middlesbrough, while Crystal Palace and Watford were also linked with a move.
However, it seems the Gunners have stolen a march on their rivals, and are leading the race for his signature.
The report claims that they have already made a bid of £5.1 million for the Brazilian.
Although other top flight Brazilian clubs are still hopeful of keeping Martinelli in his homeland for the next few years at least, Arsenal’s tempting offer, it is more likely that The Emirates could be Martinelli’s next destination.
Arsenal have made their interest quite clear, and the offer is very tempting for a 17-year-old player. Unless other clubs come up with better offers, the youngster will be heading towards London next summer.