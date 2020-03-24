Report: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United want Malick Thiaw

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Malick Thiaw from Schalke in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Thiaw has a clause in his current Schalke contract that allows him to leave for a transfer fee of £7 million.
The report has claimed of interest from Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and United in securing the services of the 18-year-old central defender.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Thiaw has played just one minute in the Bundesliga for Schalke so far this season.
Good signing for Premier League clubs?
Thiaw is a very talented and promising young central defender who can be a very good long-term signing for any club in the Premier League.
The teenager is very good in the air and is quite comfortable with the ball at his feet.
The 18-year-old is a very modern central defender, and for the bargain price of just £7 million, he would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, Liverpool or United in the summer transfer window.
Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not clear when the season will resume.