Report: Arsenal line up £40million bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

According to The Sun, Arsenal are keen on signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer, but are only willing to part with £40million for his services – half of the £80million asking price the Eagles want for their prized asset.
The Ivory Coast international wants to leave Selhurst Park in order to play Champions League football, and the Gunners will need to qualify for next season’s edition – by winning the Europa League final – to have a chance of landing him.
Manager Unai Emery needs to boost his attack after Arsenal finished the Premier League campaign in fifth place, and adding an explosive winger like Zaha to a frontline that already boasts of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can help them break into the top-four.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who once compared the Palace star to a young Cristiano Ronaldo is also keen on a summer move for the player, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils are willing to meet the club’s £80million valuation.
Zaha scored 10 league goals and assisted five others in 2018-19, and he surely will help make Arsenal better with the quality he offers in the final third.
However, the Gunners’ planned £40million bid might not be enough to tempt Palace into selling, and Emery’s men will need to boost their transfer budget by winning the Europa League in order to increase their chances of landing one of the top-flight’s most explosive wingers.