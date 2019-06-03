Report: Arsenal leading the race to sign Leeds target Nahitan Nandez

Leeds United had shown interest in signing South American midfielder Nahitan Nandez this summer, but failing to win promotion has seen their hopes evaporate.
Back in March, Tuttomercatoweb reported that Leeds were interested in signing the 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder.
However, Leeds’ hopes of signing him have extinguished after they failed to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.
According to the latest reports from TNT Sports, Arsenal are now keen to sign him and could make a summer move.
The Boca Juniors midfielder has already played 22 games for his country and he is seen as a big star for the future. Also, he will get a chance to link up with compatriot Lucas Torreira should he join the Gunners.
Arsenal are in the market to sign a midfielder after Aaron Ramsey left the club to join Juventus on a free transfer.
Nandez is a promising player and he could prove to be a shrewd addition. He will add more drive and steel to the Arsenal midfield and Emery can make a superb signing on a small budget.