Report: Arsenal leading the race to sign Celtic target Freddie Woodman

According to reports from Shields Gazette, Premier League giants Arsenal are leading the race to sign the highly rated Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman in the summer transfer window.
Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are also in the race for his signature, but the report claims that the Gunners are leading the chase.
The 22-year-old made a big impact during the U20 World Cup in 2017 where he won the tournament’s Golden Glove award.
However, he has failed to make a breakthrough under Rafael Benitez, and has managed only three appearances this season in the FA Cup.
He has not made a Premier League appearance this season, with Benitez trusting Martin Dubravka as the first choice goalie. Arsenal and Celtic both have showed interest in him, with the Gunners especially keen on him as they look to sign a replacement of Petr Cech.
Woodman has a contract at the club till 2020, but he is unlikely to extend the deal. A move to the Emirates looks highly likely for him in the summer.