Report: Arsenal keen on summer move for Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas as they seek Petr Cech replacement

According to Plaza Deportiva, Arsenal are keen on a summer move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as they seek a replacement for the departing Petr Cech.
Valencia Brazilian goalie Neto is also on the Gunners’ radar as manager Unai Emery seeks a quality cover and competition for Bernd Leno.
Navas played his last game for Madrid during Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Real Betis, with manager Zinedine Zidane ready to stick with Thibaut Courtois and Luca Zidane as his choices in between the stick for next season.
The 32-year-old helped Los Blancos to three Champions Leagues and one La Liga title during his five-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he sure will be a fine addition to Arsenal given his huge experience.
It remains to be seen if Navas will be keen to play second fiddle to Leno at the Emirates Stadium, though, and that is also why a move for Neto looks very unlikely.
The Brazilian has a £70million release clause in his Valencia contract, and with the position not a priority for Emery, moving for a cheaper and affordable option makes sense.
The Europa League final against Chelsea will be Cech’s last game for Arsenal and as a professional player, and given how impressive he has been in the competition this term, landing a replacement of his quality could be herculean for the North Londoners.