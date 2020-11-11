Report: Arsenal keen on RB Leipzig stars Ibrahima Konate and Christopher Nkunku

According to German news outlet Sport Bild, RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate and teammate Christopher Nkunku are both on the radar of Arsenal as some of the big clubs in Europe identify the club’s players as prospective transfer targets.

Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann and the likes of Amadou Haidara, Marcel Sabitzer, Dayot Upamecano and Nordi Mukiele are all on the radars of English top-flight clubs, but suitors must be willing to meet their release clauses to have a chance of getting them.





Bild claims Arsenal and other EPL sides are keen on Konate, and he currently has a buyout-out clause of £45 million.

The £36 million-rated Nkunku is linked with only Arsenal in the report, but the former Paris Saint-Germain man is definitely not short of suitors given his versatility and quality.

The Gunners will have to part with £81 million to land the duo, and whether they will be willing to pay that much on two young players remains to be seen.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s side have conceded 10 goals in eight Premier League games in 2020-21 so far, and while that defence isn’t the most airtight in the country, signing another centre-back in January or next summer might not be on the cards, especially given the options the Spaniard has in the department.

William Saliba, Rob Holding, Gabriel, David Luiz, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi are Arsenal’s current centre-back options, and while Konate, 21, could be a quality addition in the long-term, it’s hard to see the North Londoners going after the signature of the Frenchman anytime soon.

They could do with the creativity of Nkunku, though, given their struggles in the final third.

Arsenal have scored nine league goals thus far, and they need to improve in front of goal if they want to challenge for the major trophies.

Nkunku ended last season with 13 assists and five goals in 32 Bundesliga games, and having him in their ranks could make the Gunners better.

The 22-year-old was reportedly waiting for Arsenal to make a firm move for him last summer before joining Leipzig from PSG, and it will be interesting to see whether they will finally do that going forward.