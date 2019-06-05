Report: Arsenal keen on Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney

According to Soccer Link, Arsenal are interested in the services of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney this summer.
French giants Lyon are also interested as they want a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Ferland Mendy.
Tierney has been routinely linked with a Celtic exit in recent transfer windows, and the Gunners could finally lure him away from Scotland this summer.
Manager Unai Emery could be open to letting Fenerbahce-linked Nacho Monreal leave with his contract expiring soon, while he could also cash in on Sead Kolasinac with Barcelona reportedly keen on the Bosnian.
Tierney will represent an affordable, yet quality signing for cash-strapped Arsenal this summer, and at 21, the Hoops star has a lot of years ahead of him at the top of the game.
It remains to be seen if Celtic will be open to losing one of their best players this summer, and it will take a juicy offer from the Gunners to convince both club and player