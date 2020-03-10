Report: Arsenal join race for Leeds United defender Ben White

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have joined Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester City in the race for Ben White, who is on loan at Leeds United from Brighton and Hove Albion at the moment.
It has been reported that Arsenal have started monitoring White with a view to making a move for the 22-year-old defender in the summer transfer window.
The report has added that Liverpool, United and Leicester were already interested in the central defender, who joined Leeds on loan from Brighton in the summer of 2019.
Stats
White has been superb for Leeds in the Championship so far this season and has established himself as a key figure in head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
According to WhoScored, the youngster – who has also been deployed in central midfield – has provided two assists in 37 Championship matches for the Whites so far this season.
White has played in two EFL Cup games and one FA Cup match for the West Yorkshire outfit as well, according to WhoScored.
Highly rated
White did not play any football in the Championship prior to his move to Leeds at the start of the season.
The 22-year-old has taken to the division like a duck to water, and Victor Orta rates him highly.
Leeds Live quoted the Leeds director of football as saying about White in February 2020: “We are talking about a Premier League level player.”