Report: Arsenal interested in West Ham United’s Felipe Anderson

Arsenal are interested in signing Felipe Anderson from West Ham United in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is ‘a big admirer’ of the player and has made the 27-year-old attacking midfielder as ‘a top target’.





The report has added that the Gunners believe that London and Premier League rivals West Ham’s desire to offload senior players this summer gives them a chance of bringing the Brazil international to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Underwhelming West Ham United spell

Much was expected of Anderson when he joined West Ham from Italian club Lazio in the summer of 2018.

West Ham’s then Director of Football Mario Husillos described the Brazil international as “one of the most exciting talents in European football” on the club’s official website on July 15, 2018.

However, things have not turned out that way for the 27-year-old, who can be superb on his day, but he is far too inconsistent.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old scored nine goals and provided four assists in 36 Premier League matches for the Hammers during the 2018-19 campaign.

The attacking midfielder made 20 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for the London club last season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.