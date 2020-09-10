Report: Arsenal interested in Stephan El Shaarawy

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Stephan El Shaarawy from Shanghai Shenhua in the summer transfer window, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.

It has been reported that Shenhua have given permission to El Shaarawy to reach an agreement with a club in Europe about a loan move until January.





The report has claimed that the loan deal could be extended or made permanent.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have made contacts about signing the 27-year-old winger, but the player’s preference is to go back to his former club Roma, according to the report.

Do Arsenal need Stephan El Shaarawy?

El Shaarawy showed a lot of promise when he was at AC Milan and he did well at Roma.

While the winger has a lot of quality, he is not exactly needed at Arsenal, who signed Brazil international Willian on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Willian can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, and the 32-year-old is a better player than El Shaarawy.

Arsenal have enough attack-minded players, and the North London club do not need to bring in a player like El Shaarawy.