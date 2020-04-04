Report: Arsenal interested in signing Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Arsenal are showing keen interest in signing Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny in the summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old is currently out on loan at German club Schalke, where he has produced some impressive performances this season. He has featured 26 times for Schalke and has heavily impressed.
The German club are very happy with his effort and want to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window. In fact, Kenny also wishes to stay at Schalke, but he doesn’t have a final say in this matter.
Back at Everton?
He is yet to play under Carlo Ancelotti, and therefore the Italian boss probably will check him in the pre-season before making the final call.
Seamus Coleman has struggled with form and fitness, while Djibril Sidibe, who is currently on loan, hasn’t always been consistent. So, Everton have big decisions to make in that department.
Arsenal could be an option
Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his defence once the Premier League season ends. Hector Bellerin is the first-choice right-back, but the Spaniard has struggled to regain his best form since returning from injury.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another option for the Gunners, but it seems Arteta is looking to sign an accomplished defender. Kenny is a realistic target for them, but it won’t be easy to lure him away.