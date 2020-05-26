Report: Arsenal interested in Rabbi Matondo

According to TodoFichajes, Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in signing Rabbi Matondo from Schalke in the summer transfer window.

The report has stated that Arsenal have already started conversations with the Wales international winger’s entourage.

The Gunners are claimed to have asked about the youngster’s availability and have offered him “a tailor-made project”.

Stats

Matondo joined Schalke from Manchester City in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by TodoFichajes to be worth €13 million (£11.58 million).

The 19-year-old winger made one start and six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Schalke during the second half of last season, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the Welshman has made nine starts and five substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Schalke, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Matondo is only just starting his career, and it is clear that winger is still a work in progress.

However, the youngster is very talented, as evidenced by him playing as many as four times already for the Wales national football team.

Wales head coach and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs rates Matondo highly, and was quoted as saying by The Manchester Evening News that the teenager “has electrifying pace” and is “talented”.