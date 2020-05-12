Report: Arsenal interested in Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes

Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract at United at the end of June.
United have given themselves May 21 deadline to make a final attempt to convince the youngster to put pen to paper on a new deal, according to the report.
It has been added that Arsenal, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund all want to sign Gomes on a free transfer this summer.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stats
Gomes has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season, and has also played thrice in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.
The England Under-20 international played 25 minutes in the league for the Red Devils during the 2018-19 campaign and played twice in the league in 2016-17, according to WhoScored.
Good signing for Arsenal?
Gomes is a very good and promising young attacking midfielder who would be a good signing for Arsenal in the long run.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is giving chances to young players, and the teenager could break into the team next season.