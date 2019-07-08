Report: Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Tottenham target William Saliba

According to reports from Evening Standard, Arsenal are edging closer to agreeing on a deal for Saint Etienne defender William Sadiba this summer.
The 18-year-old is a highly rated young defender and is being chased by a host of Premier League clubs including Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur.
According to the Birmingham Mail, Wolves had shown an interest in Saliba with suggestions that club officials had made an approach for the youngster.
Last month, Daily Mirror reported that Spurs are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for the player.
However, Spurs have other targets and they haven’t made any formal bid for the player as of now.
Saliba played 19 times across all competitions and the French club are ready to cash in on him.
The Evening Standard claims that the Gunners are in advanced talks to sign the 18-year-old for a fee thought to be in the region of £25m.
The Ligue 1 club are insisting Saliba remains with them for the 2019-20 season, but Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants him now.
According to reports from RMC (h/t Get France Football), the player has already agreed a contract with Arsenal and will return to Etienne on a season-long loan.